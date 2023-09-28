New Bridge and Regeneration Project in Pembrokeshire Receives Approval

The Pembrokeshire County Council’s application to demolish and replace the existing footbridge between Riverside and Western Quayside has been recommended for approval. The proposal is part of the ‘Heart of Pembrokeshire’ regeneration project, which aims to revitalize the county town’s conservation area.

In addition to the new bridge, the project includes public realm reconfiguration and enhancement, as well as repair, renewal, and refurbishment of the former Cleddau Foundry building. The project was awarded a Levelling Up Fund (LUF) grant in 2020 for the ‘Heart of Pembrokeshire: Rediscovering Haverfordwest Project.’

The ‘signature bridge’ will be the central feature of a ‘Cultural Corridor’ and is intended to complement recent developments in Haverfordwest Castle. The design of the new bridge has been described as bold and contemporary, deliberately contrasting with its surroundings. It is expected to have a neutral to slightly positive impact on the character and appearance of the Conservation Area.

The proposed public realm enhancements and the retention and refurbishment of the former foundry building are seen as significant benefits to the area. The foundry building is the only surviving structure associated with the iron foundry established in the mid-18th century.

The cost of the new bridge has raised questions, with concerns about its necessity and associated expenses. However, the Deputy Leader of the Council, Councillor Paul Miller, clarified that the existing bridge would need to be replaced regardless of regeneration works. He also stated that 90% of the cost is covered external grant funding.

The application is set to go before the authority’s planning committee on October 3 for final approval.

