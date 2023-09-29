Meta introduces innovative AI-powered features for Instagram

Meta is taking significant steps towards integrating productive artificial intelligence into its product portfolio. The company has introduced innovative AI-powered features focused on image editing and sticker design for Instagram.

Notable among the updates is a tool called “reshape” that resembles a highly advanced productive AI filter. This tool will allow users to transform their existing photos into various visual styles, enabling them to express their desired look and ambiance, such as “watercolor” descriptions or more complex requests like a collage made from ripped edges of magazines and newspapers.

Meta has also introduced another innovative tool called “background” that leverages the power of productive artificial intelligence to serve as a virtual green screen function. Users will be able to instantly convert images to the desired background entering prompts like “Place me against a stunning aurora borealis backdrop.”

Although Meta did not provide specific release dates for “reshape” and “background” on Instagram, it assured users that these exciting tools will be introduced in the near future. These stickers will be available on popular platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook Stories.

Users will be able to quickly create personalized stickers using text prompts, allowing them to customize their stickers in a fast and efficient manner.

Definitions:

– Meta: Meta is the parent company of Facebook that focuses on developing new technologies and products, including virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

– Artificial intelligence (AI): AI refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans.

– Productive AI: Productive AI is a type of artificial intelligence that focuses on enhancing productivity and efficiency in various applications.

– Instagram: Instagram is a popular social media platform for sharing photos and videos.

Sources:

– No URLs