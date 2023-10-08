Instagram for iPad: Why the Wait?

Instagram, the popular photo and video-sharing app, has become a staple on iPhones and Android devices. However, despite the demand from users, the company has yet to release an official Instagram app for the iPad. In a recent Instagram Stories session, CEO Adam Mosseri acknowledged that an iPad app is not a current priority for the company. While he left the door open for the future, Mosseri stated that Instagram is focusing on more critical extensions at the moment.

The iPad, with its larger display, would be an ideal platform for the visual content-centric app. However, there are several reasons why Instagram is hesitant to develop a dedicated app for the iPad. One major factor is the relatively smaller user base compared to the iPhone. In the second quarter of this year, iPad shipments were less than one-fourth of shipments for iPhones. This discrepancy in user numbers makes it less enticing for developers to invest in an iPad app.

From a practical standpoint, Instagram prioritizes the iPhone due to its integrated camera capabilities. Users typically have their iPhones on them at all times, allowing for quick and convenient photo and video sharing. On the other hand, the larger iPad display offers a better editing experience, which could lead to additional features in the app, especially for brands and influencers.

While parent company Meta (formerly Facebook) has the resources and expertise to develop an Instagram app for the iPad, it appears that strategic decisions are guiding their choices. Meta recently launched a web version of its Threads app, demonstrating their capabilities. However, there may be other considerations at play that are preventing the release of an Instagram app for the iPad.

In conclusion, Instagram users will need to exercise patience if they are hoping for a dedicated iPad app. While the platform could potentially offer a more immersive and feature-rich experience, the company’s focus on other extensions and the smaller iPad user base are currently influencing its priorities.