Instagram Testing New “Flipside” Feature: A Personal Space on Your Profile

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature called “flipside” that would allow users to create a separate, private space on their profile where they can share more authentic and personal photos with a select group of friends. This feature is reminiscent of the popular slang term “finsta,” which refers to alternate Instagram accounts where users post real-life photos instead of the curated ones they share on their public profiles.

The term “finsta” gained mainstream attention a few years ago and even prompted a line of questioning from U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal during a Congressional hearing. The senator inquired about Instagram’s stance on these accounts, suggesting that the platform may be benefiting from the younger generation’s desire to maintain private profiles without their parents’ knowledge.

With the introduction of “flipside,” Instagram aims to simplify the process of sharing more personal content eliminating the need for a separate account or one that exists outside the boundaries of parental controls. The feature was discovered reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who initially found it under the name “Your Space.” Screenshots revealed that “flipside” is essentially a new section within a user’s profile that is exclusively visible to chosen friends.

In this new space, users can share photos and videos with their selected group, fostering a more intimate online environment. To access a person’s flipside, one would simply swipe down on their profile, effectively flipping it to reveal the private side. Instagram has confirmed that “flipside” is currently in the internal prototype phase and has not progressed to public testing.

If implemented, this feature would coincide with Instagram’s ongoing efforts to provide users with more options for targeting content to their close friends. The platform’s “Close Friends” feature, originally designed for sharing private stories, expanded to include main feed posts last November. “Flipside,” if it becomes accessible, would offer a dedicated space for these posts within a user’s profile, separating them from the main feed.

Furthermore, the introduction of “flipside” may also pose a challenge to competing social apps like BeReal and Locket, which cater to users who crave a private space for candid photo sharing among friends. Instagram’s feature could attract users who previously relied on the now-defunct Close Friends-like Circles feature or similar private sharing networks.

While Instagram has not revealed specific details about the launch of “flipside,” Paluzzi’s findings suggest that users will have control over their privacy settings in this separate space. They can customize their profile picture, name, and bio exclusively for their flipside. Users will also have the option to manage which friends can access their flipside and the ability to start afresh removing everyone. It is important to note that all content shared on the flipside will still be subject to Instagram’s community guidelines.

If “flipside” does eventually become available to the public, it could revolutionize how users engage with the app encouraging them to explore the personal and authentic side of their friends’ profiles. With increased engagement and the allure of discovering a second set of posts, this feature could be a valuable addition to Instagram’s services.