Instagram, one of the leading messaging platforms, is finally jumping on the bandwagon testing a new feature that allows users to conceal read receipts. This move comes after a long period of hesitancy, making it a significant development for the platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri made the exciting announcement on their respective Instagram Broadcast channels.

The functionality of this feature was demonstrated through an image shared Mosseri. Users will be able to access the option via the Privacy and Safety tab, which can be found navigating to the person’s name within the chat. Within this tab, a section titled “Who can see your activity” will appear, enabling users to toggle a switch and make their views private. However, it is important to note that read receipts will still be visible for messages sent in vanish mode.

Hiding read receipts can serve various purposes. Whether you are unable to listen to a message immediately or prefer not to respond right away, this feature allows for increased privacy and flexibility. While the exact details of Instagram’s testing and the timeline for its rollout remain undisclosed, users can look forward to this new option in the near future.

Instagram’s parent company, Meta, has already implemented a similar feature on Meta-owned WhatsApp back in 2014. However, Messenger, along with Instagram, continues to display read receipts automatically. It is plausible that Meta will eventually extend this functionality across all its platforms. In the meantime, users can observe how the initial testing phase on Instagram unfolds, in anticipation of enhanced message privacy and control.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a read receipt?

A read receipt is a notification that indicates when someone has seen or read a message.

2. Why would I want to hide my read receipts?

There are several reasons why users might want to hide their read receipts. It allows for more privacy and gives users the freedom to respond at their convenience.

3. Will the new feature be available to everyone?

The exact details regarding the availability of this feature to all Instagram users have not been revealed yet. The testing phase will likely determine when and how it will be rolled out.

4. Can I hide read receipts for all messages at once?

It remains uncertain whether there will be an overarching option to hide read receipts for all messages or if users will have to disable them individually for each person.

Note: This article is a creative divergence from the original content. No official sources were cited for this fictional article.