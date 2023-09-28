Instagram Fight Leads to Murder of Minor Boy in Karnataka

In a tragic incident, a fight that originated on Instagram has resulted in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Belagavi district, Karnataka. The victim, Prajwal Sunkada, was brutally attacked a group of individuals after he discovered that they had created a fake account in the name of a girl and were sending messages to him.

The incident took place on the evening of September 26 within the jurisdiction of Kittur police station. Sunkada, a resident of Mallapura village, was an active user of Instagram. Upon realizing the deceitful actions of the accused, he confronted them and used offensive language towards them. This provoked the assailants, who then collectively confronted and attacked Sunkada with machetes.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Sunkada unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

As of now, three other minor boys have been detained, and one person has been arrested in connection with the murder. The investigation is currently ongoing to uncover all the details surrounding the case.

It is distressing to see how a simple dispute on a social media platform escalated to such a tragic outcome. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of online safety and responsible use of social media. It is crucial for individuals, especially young people, to exercise caution and refrain from engaging in conflicts that can escalate to real-world violence.

Sources:

– IANS