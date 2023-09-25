Vikan: Glimpses into the Lives of Icelandic Personalities

This article provides a glimpse into the lives of various Icelandic personalities, showcasing their activities and fashion choices.

Heiðdís Rós Reynisdóttir, a makeup artist, traveled to New York and embraced the city’s style. She dressed up and explored the vibrant surroundings.

Heiður Ósk Eggertsdóttir, a makeup master and owner of Reykjavík Makeup School, celebrated the launch of her own makeup brand, dressing in style that matched the occasion.

Aron Can, a musician, went on a trip to Turkey with his family, enjoying quality time together.

Ástrós Traustadóttir, a dancer, and LXS-lifestyle influencer, attended an event showcasing a new cosmetic brand, dressed in a stylish black dress.

Sigríður Margrét Ágústsdóttir, an influencer, visited Ásmundarsafn and showcased a beautiful ruffled top.

Andrea Magnúsdóttir, a fashion designer, attended an event at Editon hotel in a white blouse with bare shoulders and white pants.

Klara Elíasdóttir, a talented singer, had a pleasant time in Stockholm.

Bubbi Morthens, a musician, celebrated the success of the musical “Níu líf með speglasjálfu.”

Gerður Jónsdóttir, a popular drama teacher, attended an event at Editon hotel in a stunning dress and matching shoes.

Gummi Kíró and Lína Birgitta took a stroll in downtown Reykjavik, looking glamorous.

Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, an accomplished athlete, spent the day with her best friends.

Helga Margrét Agnarsdóttir, a music student and influencer, found the perfect lighting at Lögberg and enjoyed a moment to herself.

Dóra Júlía, an entertainer, knows how to set the mood with her energetic presence.

Kristín Sif Björgvinsdóttir, a radio personality, and Stefán Jakobsson, a musician, enjoyed a happy weekend together.

Guðrún Sørtveit, a blogger and makeup artist, celebrated her 30th birthday in style.

Patrik Atlason, a musician known as Prettyboitjokko, had a great time in Ibiza.

Jóhanna Helga Jensdóttir, an influencer, returned to playing handball after a six to seven-year break.

Edda, Áslaug Arna, Karitas Ósk, and Guðfinna Birta had a fun time in the sun at Tech BBQ in Denmark.

Fanney Ingvarsdóttir, a former beauty queen and influencer, celebrated her 32nd birthday with family and friends.

Hulda Ósmann, enjoyed the pleasant weather in Tenerife.

Birta Hlín Sigurðardóttir, a TikTok star, treated herself to a new bike.

Stella Rósenkranz, the dancing queen, celebrated her birthday with style.

Katrín Jakobsdóttir, the Prime Minister of Iceland, had enjoyable moments in New York City.

Mikeal Torfason and Stefanía Berndsen, a creative duo, relocated to Los Angeles, embracing the city’s lifestyle.

Ása Steinars, a travel photographer, captured the beauty of Chanel’s flower fields in France.

