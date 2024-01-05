Garrett Cornelison: Bringing Vintage Style to Des Moines

Summary: After gaining fame as an Instagram photographer, Garrett Cornelison decided to leave the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles and return to his rural hometown of St. Charles, outside of Des Moines. In 2023, he opened a vintage shop called The Dust Collective in Des Moines’ East Village, aiming to create a sense of community through his unique finds and collaborations with other vintage curators.

Garrett Cornelison, formerly known as @reallykindofamazing on Instagram, gained recognition for his stunning photographs taken during his travels across the world. However, he grew tired of the self-promotion required to maintain his Instagram fame and the increasing demands from brands. Seeking a change of pace, he left Los Angeles and moved back to Des Moines in 2020 after becoming a father.

With The Dust Collective, Cornelison aims to bring together vintage enthusiasts and foster a sense of community. The shop, located in a former horse stable in Des Moines’ East Village, showcases his finds as well as pieces curated other vintage collectors. Mariah Cooper from Fruit Bats Finery and Izabel Rivera from DSM Stash are among the featured collaborators.

One of Cornelison’s signature styles is his “Keep Des Moines Boring” line, which playfully references his own travels. The collection includes a chain-stitched mechanic’s jacket and T-shirts that undergo a bleach treatment to achieve a weathered look. Cornelison believes that keeping Des Moines “boring” adds to its unique charm, contrasting with other cities that strive to be “weird” or “cool.”

For Cornelison, collecting vintage clothes has always been a way to mark moments in time. Growing up in St. Charles as the son of two artists, he and his friends made a pact in the mid-2000s to make Des Moines a cooler place. Although he initially left, he ultimately returned and opened The Dust Collective as a testament to his commitment to his hometown.

Garrett Cornelison’s vintage shop is not just a place to find unique clothing; it’s a hub for creating connections and celebrating the beauty of the past.