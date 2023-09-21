Instagram Model Denies Getting Booted from American Airlines Flight

Instagram model Morgan Osman has denied the claims that she was kicked off an American Airlines flight. In a now-viral video, Osman can be seen arguing with fellow passengers. However, Osman insists that she left the flight voluntarily to avoid a physical altercation with her seatmate.

The “Bad Girls Club” alumna explained that the situation escalated when the woman sitting next to her, who had neon-blue hair, began berating and making fun of her on FaceTime. Osman felt provoked and made the decision to leave the flight before things escalated further.

The videos that went viral on social media show Osman engaged in arguments with other passengers, telling one of them that she is “Instagram famous.” Despite the backlash, Osman stated that she does not regret her actions and considers herself the “crazy plane lady.”

Osman clarified that she was not forced off the American Airlines flight, although she has publicly expressed her dislike for the airline. Additionally, she mentioned that her Instagram account has been deactivated for violating community guidelines, although she is unclear about what she did wrong.

Earlier this week, Osman received an offer of up to $25,000 to perform on a porn streaming site, CamSoda. The offer allowed her to choose between wearing a bikini, lingerie, or being nude. It remains uncertain whether Osman plans to accept this offer.

