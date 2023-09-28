“Instagram Famous” Model Morgan Osman’s Meltdown on Flight Linked to Mother’s Release from Prison

Summary: Morgan Osman, an “Instagram famous” model, had a meltdown while exiting an American Airlines flight. It turns out she was on her way to pick up her mother from prison, whom she had not seen in seven years. Osman had planned to surprise her mother upon her release but ran into numerous setbacks. She was originally booked on a JetBlue flight to Connecticut, but it was cancelled. She then rebooked on American Airlines but got into an argument with a fellow passenger, which was captured in a viral video. Osman’s outburst was a result of the stress and excitement of reuniting with her mother after many years. She mentioned that her mother had reached out to her during her time in prison, sparking their communication again. However, she was unsure of the reason her mother had been incarcerated. Osman’s intention was to surprise her mother and pick her up since their last meeting when she provided financial support. Despite the incident on the flight, Osman remains determined to reunite with her mother and mend their relationship.

