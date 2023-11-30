Discover the Serene Beauty of Casa Mami: An Eco-Friendly Design Retreat in Pioneertown, CA

Nestled in the breathtaking landscape of Pioneertown, CA, Casa Mami offers a serene oasis for those seeking an eco-friendly desert retreat. Recently listed on the market for $674,999, this tastefully designed home presents a unique opportunity for both vacation rental enthusiasts and individuals searching for their forever home.

Crafted in 2018 the visionary duo Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown of Working Holiday Studio, Casa Mami stands as a masterpiece of minimalist design. The adobe-style house features clean and simple interiors, with lime-washed walls and grey-painted floors throughout. Every detail, from the white vintage wood-burning fireplace to the trendy trappings in the open-concept living area, exudes an understated yet bold aesthetic.

Boasting an expansive 2.6-acre lot, Casa Mami offers a scenic setting amidst the vast desert landscape, with stunning mountain views as its backdrop. Just a short drive away lies the renowned Joshua Tree National Park, a natural wonderland where visitors can immerse themselves in the wonders of nature. At night, the property’s secluded location provides an unparalleled stargazing experience that will leave you in awe.

What sets Casa Mami apart is its commitment to sustainability. The home is fully powered solar panels and features a hauled water system, allowing residents to embrace off-grid living while minimizing their environmental footprint. For those seeking a balance between solitude and community, the nearby Pappy & Harriet’s offers a vibrant atmosphere, where you can enjoy craft cocktails, tantalizing ribs, and live music.

Casa Mami already has a successful track record as a vacation rental, garnering media attention and earning a stellar rating on Airbnb. The fortunate buyer of this property will have the option to acquire the full ownership of its Airbnb account, website, and Instagram presence, enabling them to seamlessly continue renting it out. Alternatively, the home can be transformed into a private sanctuary, perfect for someone looking to create lasting memories with family and friends.

As listing agent Rachel Weitzbuch aptly expresses, “We have many investors interested, as well as buyers looking at it as a second home.” Whether you’re yearning for a unique vacation rental or a permanent haven, Casa Mami offers an unparalleled opportunity to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Pioneertown, CA.

