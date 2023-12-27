Choi Hung Estate Set for Exciting Redevelopment

Summary:

The iconic Choi Hung Estate in Hong Kong is slated to undergo a major redevelopment project that will span approximately 15 years. Secretary for Housing, Winnie Ho Wing-yin, announced the plan on December 21. The government aims to gather the opinions of residents and local organizations to ensure that the beloved estate’s trademark rainbow colors will be incorporated into the future design. After completion, the new Choi Hung Estate will accommodate 9,200 households, an increase from the current 7,400.

Choi Hung Estate, known for its colorful facade, has captured the attention of locals and tourists alike. The estate has a rich history, having attracted prominent visitors such as former US president Richard Nixon, Princess Margaret, and Princess Alexandra. In fact, it received a Silver Medal at the 1965 Hong Kong Institute of Architects Annual Awards.

Designed architectural firm Palmer & Turner, the estate has become a popular subject for photography and has even been featured in K-pop music videos. Hong Kong-based photographer Jimmi Ho’s photograph of the estate won a prestigious Sony World Photography Award in 2016.

The redevelopment plan comes as the estate, which is over six decades old, is in need of maintenance. The government hopes that the project will breathe new life into the iconic estate and provide improved housing for residents.

The first batch of residents, consisting of around 2,500 households, will be relocated to the neighboring Mei Tung Estate in Wong Tai Sin. They also have the option to purchase a subsidised flat on Wang Chiu Road.

The redevelopment of Choi Hung Estate signifies a new chapter in its history. As construction progresses, the government’s commitment to preserving the estate’s vibrant rainbow colors will ensure that its iconic charm remains intact for generations to come.