Glitch Causes Audio Loss in Oldest Instagram Videos

Summary: Instagram users are experiencing frustration due to a glitch that is causing the audio to disappear from their oldest videos. This issue specifically affects videos posted in or around 2014 and does not impact newer videos. While Instagram typically notifies users when audio is intentionally removed due to copyright concerns, users experiencing this glitch have not received any communication from the company. The problem has been acknowledged Instagram, and they are actively working to resolve it.

According to a recent report The Verge, approximately a year’s worth of videos, spanning from June 2013 to October 2014, have been affected the audio loss glitch on Instagram. These videos now play silently and display a message stating, “This video has no sound.” It is important to note that Instagram introduced the video feature in June 2013.

Interestingly, the audio in the affected videos is intact and plays normally when embedded on a different platform. However, when played directly on Instagram, the audio mysteriously becomes muted. Despite numerous reports from users, Instagram has not provided any explanation for the issue.

In response to inquiries, Instagram spokesperson Seine Kim stated that they are aware of the bug and are actively working to resolve it. Kim apologized for the inconvenience caused the glitch. In the meantime, there is currently no known method to restore the audio on the Instagram platform.

A temporary solution, as suggested the report, is to watch the affected videos with sound when they are embedded on another platform. This allows users to temporarily regain access to the audio and still be able to revisit their cherished memories.

While the glitch is causing frustration amongst long-time users, Instagram’s acknowledgement of the problem and their assurance that it is being addressed is a step in the right direction. Users affected the audio loss glitch will hopefully see a resolution in the near future, allowing them to fully enjoy their Instagram video experience once more.