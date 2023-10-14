Social Media Outages Frustrate UAE and Regional Users

Users in the UAE and the surrounding region are expressing their frustrations as popular social media platforms Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp experience technical issues. According to Downforeveryoneorjustme.com, all three services have been experiencing intermittent outages since Friday.

The problems mainly occur when attempting to access Instagram or Facebook via desktop, with users receiving error messages indicating that the websites cannot be loaded. Although mobile app services are still functioning, they are noticeably slower to load overall.

While WhatsApp messages appear to have normalized to some extent, there is still some delay in sending and receiving messages. Sending messages over Wi-Fi tends to be faster, while using mobile data leads to slower delivery.

At 10:47 am on Saturday, Downdetector.com recorded a significant increase in user reports of WhatsApp issues. Similar spikes were observed for Facebook, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger shortly after. However, X, formerly known as Twitter, remains unaffected.

Users have taken to Twitter to share their grievances, with one user asking if WhatsApp is down in the UAE and receiving responses from others in the region confirming the widespread problem. Users from Singapore, Indonesia, and Bangladesh have also reported experiencing issues with the platforms.

In the meantime, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, has been slow to address the issues, prompting one user to humorously remark that they would use the opportunity to “touch some grass.” As of now, Meta has yet to release an official statement regarding the problems.

Overall, the ongoing social media outages have disrupted the regular online activities of users in the UAE and the wider region, underscoring the reliance on these platforms for communication and content consumption.

