Instagram Testing New Collaborative Carousel Post Feature

Instagram is constantly exploring new features to enhance user experience and engagement on its platform. In its latest development, the Meta-owned social media giant is testing a collaborative carousel post feature. This new feature would allow users to invite their friends to contribute images and videos to their main feed posts.

Travellers and content creators will find this feature particularly beneficial as it enables them to create collective posts simply adding collaborators. By turning on the option to submit photos and videos before posting a carousel, users can curate a collaborative post experience. This means that friends can easily tap the “Add to post” button and include their contributions, enhancing the overall content of the post.

While the feature is still being tested, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri has shared that there is no official release date at the moment. However, he emphasized that users will have the ability to approve all images and videos before they go live on their account. This ensures that users have control over the content that gets added to their collaborative posts.

Instagram’s continuous introduction of new features and improvements is aimed at providing users with more creative ways to express themselves and connect with others. With this collaborative carousel post feature, Instagram is fostering collaboration and enabling users to tell richer stories combining the contributions of multiple individuals.

FAQ:

Q: How does the collaborative carousel post feature work on Instagram?

A: Users can invite friends to contribute images and videos to their main feed posts enabling the option to submit photos and videos before posting. Friends can tap the “Add to post” button and include their contributions.

Q: Can users control the content added to their collaborative posts?

A: Yes, users have the ability to approve all images and videos before they go live on their account.

Q: Is there a rollout date for this feature?

A: The feature is currently being tested, and there is no official release date announced yet.

Q: Who would benefit from this feature?

A: Travellers and content creators can leverage this feature to create collective posts and share experiences with their friends and followers.