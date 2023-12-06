Instagram’s Trend Talk: Predicting Gen Z’s Fashion and Social Media Trends in 2024

A groundbreaking survey conducted Instagram and analytics firm WGSN has shed light on the upcoming trends and topics that Gen Z users, also known as Zoomers, are expected to engage with in 2024. The survey, aptly named Trend Talk, gathered insights from Gen Z respondents in five different countries: Brazil, India, South Korea, the UK, and the US. By analyzing their input across seven categories, Instagram aims to provide a comprehensive forecast of the cultural forces that will shape the year ahead.

Of all the categories, fashion emerged as a dominant topic, tying into various other areas of interest. In 2023, the fashion industry became a battlefield, with some influencers collaborating with controversial fast fashion brands, much to the disappointment of their Gen Z followers. However, in 2024, Instagram predicts a shift towards sustainable and individualistic fashion choices. Gen Z is projected to buy fewer new clothes, instead embracing outfits that are repeated more frequently, shopping locally, and engaging in thrifting. The emphasis will be on expressing individuality through modest outfits and do-it-yourself (DIY) garments that prioritize sustainability.

Unsurprisingly, social media will play a pivotal role in shaping these fashion discussions. The Trend Talk results reveal that Gen Z users turn to platforms like Instagram to explore new hairstyles, seek inspiration for their signature scents, and stay updated on emerging fashion trends.

The survey also provided valuable insights into Gen Z’s social media habits. Instagram’s post on Trend Talk highlights the generation’s emphasis on meaningful connections in 2024. Social media platforms will serve as a means for Gen Z to stay connected with friends and family. According to the respondents, some of the top ways to build closer relationships on Instagram include liking someone’s story, sending reels or memes via direct messages (DMs), and liking posts on their feed.

In addition to fashion and social media trends, the survey delved into Gen Z’s long-term aspirations, revealing that self-improvement ranked as their number one lifestyle goal. It also touched upon dietary choices, with a staggering 45% expressing interest in veganism. Furthermore, the survey highlighted TV and anime as the favorite fandoms among Gen Z, despite their disdain for people who chew with their mouths open.

As we look toward 2024, Instagram’s Trend Talk provides valuable insights into the evolving interests and behaviors of Gen Z. By understanding these trends, brands and individuals can adapt their strategies to meet the expectations of this influential demographic.