Instagram and TikTok: The Rise of Social Media as News Platforms

Over the years, it has become evident that Instagram and TikTok have emerged as the preferred platforms for users to stay updated with current affairs and explore various topics. The Digital News Report Reuters Institute confirms that 1 in 5 adults under the age of 24 rely on TikTok as a source of news. This trend seems to stem from the desire to engage with “more accessible, informal, and entertaining content, often delivered influencers rather than journalists.”

Notably, renowned news organizations such as the New York Times and the Washington Post have witnessed a surge in their digital audience while grappling with dwindling traffic from their social media accounts. Furthermore, advertisers are increasingly investing in the activities of creators, leading to a heightened disinterest in traditional media outlets. This transformation in the journalism landscape is, in many ways, a response to adapt to technological advancements and audience preferences. However, it also risks plunging journalism into a realm of low-quality reporting.

The rapid growth of the internet allows for a vast quantity of content, enabling diverse outreach to various audiences. However, it also gives way to the spread of misinformation. “The internet makes it possible to produce more content and reach all kinds of people. But it also spreads disinformation,” commented Jay Rosen, an associate professor of journalism at New York University, to the Washington Post.

In recent months, there has been an increasing number of creators seeking to build an audience fueled outrage. A notable example was when actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation. Immediately, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube became inundated with pro-Depp content shared solely to generate profits for creators.

This story exemplifies how news shared on social media is not always reliable or truthful. “The internet can be a dangerous place for news if not used responsibly,” shared Tommy Marcus, a creator managing an information profile with over 1 million followers under the name Quentin Quarantino. However, despite the risks involved, many creators have chosen this path, even though it is not easy to navigate on these platforms.

Adam Mosseri, during the launch of Threads, publicly stated that he does not want Instagram to become a platform dedicated to news and information. Similarly, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube have done little to encourage the activities of these creators. Nevertheless, the audience has spoken – social media platforms serve as the new newspapers due to their direct accessibility. Most importantly, they effectively convey complex content simply through the use of images.

FAQ

1. Are Instagram and TikTok reliable sources of news?

No, while Instagram and TikTok have become popular platforms for news consumption, it is important to approach the information shared on these networks with caution. Misinformation and unreliable news can circulate on these platforms, so it’s crucial to cross-verify news from reliable sources.

2. Why are traditional media outlets facing challenges?

Traditional media outlets are grappling with declining traffic from their social media accounts and increased disinterest from advertisers who opt to invest in creators on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The shift towards digital platforms has prompted news organizations to adapt and find new ways to engage with audiences.

3. Why do users prefer Instagram and TikTok for news consumption?

Users, particularly those below the age of 24, have gravitated towards Instagram and TikTok due to the accessibility, informal nature, and entertainment value offered influencers. These platforms effectively convey complex content through engaging visuals, which resonates with the preferences of many users.

4. How can we ensure responsible news consumption on social media?

To ensure responsible news consumption on social media, it is important to verify the information from multiple trusted sources. Users should critically evaluate the credibility of the content and follow reputable news outlets on social media platforms. Additionally, media literacy education plays a vital role in equipping individuals with the skills to identify misinformation and disinformation.