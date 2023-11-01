Customizing Your AI Companion for Meaningful Interactions

Instagram is revolutionizing social media with its latest development—a customizable “AI friend.” This groundbreaking feature aims to provide users with a conversational and supportive experience unlike any other.

Leaked screenshots from app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi offer a sneak peek into the capabilities of this AI friend. Users will be able to personalize their virtual companion selecting its gender, age, ethnicity, and various personality traits. From being “reserved” to “empowering,” the AI friend’s personality can align with the user’s preferences. Users can also assign interests to their AI friend, shaping its conversational style and providing tailor-made interactions.

To further personalize the AI friend, users can choose an avatar and give it a name. Once the customization process is complete, a chat window opens, ready for engaging conversations. Users simply need to click a button to initiate communication, setting the stage for a unique and immersive experience.

While Instagram has not released an official statement regarding this feature, it’s important to remember that unreleased features may undergo significant changes before reaching the public.

Potential Concerns Addressed: Ensuring Transparency and Safeguards

The development of an AI chatbot marketed as a “friend” raises valid concerns. Julia Stoyanovich, the director of NYU’s Centre for Responsible AI, emphasizes the risk of users mistaking AI-generated responses as genuine human interactions. Transparency is crucial to ensure users understand that they are conversing with an AI, safeguarding them against manipulation or potential disappointment.

Precedent, Lessons, and Meta’s Integration of Generative AI

Instagram joins the growing list of social media platforms grappling with the implications of AI chatbots. Past incidents, like the U.K. court case involving an AI chatbot and the tragic outcome of a Belgian man’s interaction, underscore the need for appropriate safeguards when deploying such features.

Although Instagram has not revealed the specific AI tools it will utilize, it’s worth noting that Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has already integrated generative AI into its suite of apps. Meta recently introduced 28 AI chatbots across Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, with renowned personalities lending their voices to enhance the experience.

While Meta’s AI chatbots are designed for specific purposes, Instagram’s “AI friend” sets itself apart facilitating open-ended conversations and providing unparalleled support.

FAQ

Q: Can I customize the attributes of my AI friend on Instagram?

Yes, Instagram’s upcoming feature allows users to choose various attributes for their AI friend, including gender, age, ethnicity, personality traits, and interests.

Q: How can I initiate conversations with my AI friend on Instagram?

After personalizing your AI friend, Instagram provides a chat window where you can click a button to start conversations effortlessly.

Q: Are there any concerns regarding the AI chatbot “friend” feature?

While the AI friend feature offers exciting possibilities, transparency is crucial to avoid users mistaking AI-generated interactions for human connections. Understanding that you’re engaging with an AI and not a real person is essential.

