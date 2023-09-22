Instagram Takes Down Verified Fake Profile of Chico Moedas

Instagram has removed a verified fake profile attributed to Chico Moedas after it was discovered that the profile had been mistakenly associated with him. The social media platform, owned Meta, confirmed that the issue has been resolved.

The fake profile, which had just over 5,000 followers, displayed the verified badge from Meta. This verification badge is typically given to accounts that are deemed relevant or to those who subscribe to the Meta Verified plan.

The Meta Verified plan, which offers verification badges for both Instagram and Facebook, was launched in Brazil in June. This subscription service costs R$55 per month for each platform. Meta stated during the launch that only subscribers who provide a valid government-issued photo ID matching the name and photo on their Facebook or Instagram account would be granted the verification badge.

When asked if the fake profile of Chico Moedas followed the verification process, Meta did not respond. According to Instagram, the fake account was created in 2013 and was awarded the verification badge in September. The fact that the account had changed its username 12 times during that period could suggest deceptive intentions, according to the social media platform.

This incident raises questions about the effectiveness of Instagram’s verification process and whether stricter measures should be implemented to prevent the creation of fake profiles. Users should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or profiles to ensure the authenticity of the platform.

