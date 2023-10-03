The Reality of Fatherhood: Being a Parent vs. Looking Like a Parent

Many of us have come across those perfect family photos on social media, showing fathers and their children in flawless poses with smiles on their faces. While these images may evoke feelings of envy, one father realizes that he doesn’t have a collection of such photos himself. Instead, his pictures tend to be either selfies or forced family poses. He then realizes the reason behind this – he is too busy actually parenting to take the perfect parenting photo.

In the world of social media, it’s easy to showcase a snapshot of fatherhood without delving into the reality behind the scenes. This father questions what happens after those photos are posted. What kind of fathers are these men? How many of them have experienced the challenges of soothing a teething baby or changing a diaper in unconventional places like Disney World? The reality is that many fathers are too busy actively parenting to worry about projecting the image of a great dad.

While there is an increasing awareness of the new era of fatherhood, where dads take an active role in parenting, there are still many who treat it as a part-time job or a chore. Often, these lazy dads go unnoticed on social media, as women may complain about their lack of involvement while praising them in posts about their incredible fathering skills. The reality is that real dads prioritize their children over themselves, willingly taking care of them and being present in their lives.

The author acknowledges the importance of spending time with kids but notes that it’s often seen that fathers use their children as props for pictures on special occasions, only to return to their self-involved lives afterward, leaving the other parent to handle the bulk of the parenting responsibilities. He concludes that looking like a parent is far easier than actually being a parent.

In a world where social media often presents an idealized version of reality, it’s important to remember that the images we see may not reflect the true nature of fatherhood. Being a parent requires active involvement and selflessness, and the moments captured in perfect photos are just a small fraction of the whole picture.

Sources:

– The Good Men Project on Medium