New Instagram Page Enhances Pharmacists’ Knowledge of Newly Approved Drugs

Social media platforms have revolutionized the way people connect and access information, and now they are proving to be valuable educational tools for healthcare professionals. With over 3.8 billion users worldwide, platforms like TikTok and Instagram are increasingly utilized to deliver accurate healthcare information to the public.

Taking advantage of this trend, investigators from the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy at the University of Hawaii at Hilo have created an innovative Instagram page dedicated to providing pharmacists with up-to-date updates on new FDA drug approvals. This open resource page aims to enhance continuous professional development and engagement in lifelong learning among pharmacists.

To gather the data for these drug updates, information was collected from the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, as well as from drug manufacturers’ websites, the National Library of Medicine, and trusted databases like ChemSpider and Scifinder. These sources provided valuable insights into the molecular properties, prescribing information, pharmacokinetic profiles, drug-drug interactions, contraindications, and adverse effects of the newly approved drugs.

Since its inception in June 2023, the Instagram page has featured over 400 drug posters, encompassing all the new drugs approved the FDA from 2015 to 2023. Each poster is meticulously designed, using color coding and illustrations to facilitate visual learning and foster interdisciplinary connections between foundational sciences and clinical relevance.

The investigators strongly believe that this educational platform can significantly benefit pharmacists enhancing their understanding of newly approved medications, as well as sharpening their critical thinking and clinical reasoning skills. The page serves as a valuable resource for medication and drug information, catering specifically to the needs of pharmacists in today’s rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape.

With an average of 48 new drug approvals each year, this Instagram page fills a crucial gap in providing accessible and timely information on the latest advancements in oncology, infectious diseases, and central nervous system drugs. By engaging active learning and offering a comprehensive overview of these newly approved drugs, the page plays an instrumental role in empowering pharmacists in their practice.

FAQ:

Q: How can social media platforms like Instagram be useful for healthcare professionals?

A: Social media platforms provide a vast reach and enable healthcare professionals to disseminate accurate health information to the public efficiently. Additionally, these platforms can also serve as educational tools for professionals, offering access to up-to-date information on pertinent topics.

Q: What is the purpose of the Instagram page created investigators from the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy?

A: The Instagram page aims to provide pharmacists with new FDA drug approval updates, enhancing their knowledge of newly approved medications and promoting continuous professional development.

Q: Where do investigators gather data for the drug updates featured on the Instagram page?

A: Data for the updates is gathered from reputable sources such as the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, drug manufacturers’ websites, the National Library of Medicine, and trusted databases like ChemSpider and Scifinder.

Q: How do the drug posters on the Instagram page facilitate learning?

A: The drug posters are designed with visual aids, color coding, and illustrations to stimulate visual learning and encourage interdisciplinary connections between foundational sciences and clinical applications.

Q: What is the benefit of the Instagram page for pharmacists?

A: The Instagram page provides pharmacists with a valuable educational resource on newly approved drugs, helping them stay informed and enhance their critical thinking and clinical reasoning skills.