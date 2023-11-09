Instagram Celebrates Its Influential Creators in 2023

Instagram, the popular social media platform owned Meta, is once again honoring its most impactful Reels stars for the second consecutive year. The 2023 Creators of Tomorrow list recognizes 24 tastemakers who have made a significant impact on the platform.

The Creators of Tomorrow are categorized into five different groups. Among them are Jesser and Katie Feeney, who are recognized as short-form innovators in the “IG Besties” category. However, it’s worth noting that YouTube might have a different opinion about their influence. Keith Lee, on the other hand, is included in the “Raising the Bar” category, where he is celebrated for his outstanding achievements. Lee’s influence on the food world has gained so much momentum that even his visit to Atlanta has had a profound effect on the local dining scene.

Landen Purifoy, a musical creator with one of the most-watched channels globally, is one of four Creators of Tomorrow in the “Unfiltered Creativity” category. Completing the list are rising stars who are making a name for themselves “On the Map” in various fields such as comedy, art, and acting.

Meta’s official blog post announcing the Creators of Tomorrow emphasizes that these individuals have been selected for bringing joy, being voices of a movement, utilizing technology innovatively, and becoming culture makers. Above all, they enhance the Instagram experience fostering a sense of community, inspiring creativity, and staying true to themselves.

The Creators of Tomorrow will also be featured on Instagram’s @creators account, where their work and stories will be showcased. In the following weeks, the platform will highlight regional creator lists from different countries worldwide.

It is worth mentioning that Meta initially introduced its Creators of Tomorrow list in 2022, a year after TikTok launched its own Discover List to honor culture drivers. There has been some overlap in the past between the honorees chosen the two companies, but we’ll have to wait and see if that trend continues when TikTok unveils its 2023 Discover List.