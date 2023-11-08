Instagram introduces a new feature to highlight comments in dedicated Stories

Instagram has recently announced the rollout of a new feature that allows users to highlight comments in a dedicated Story. This functionality aims to give users the ability to “showcase the most important interactions with their audience,” according to the popular social media platform.

To highlight a comment, all you have to do is swipe left on the comment in one of your posts. This action will then create a Story incorporating the comment as a sticker, which will be shared with your followers. Instagram emphasizes the significance of comments in fostering ideas and initiating meaningful conversations with fans.

The feature is currently in the process of being rolled out, and it is expected to be available to all users in the coming days. To share a comment in a dedicated Story, simply follow these steps:

1. Access your feed clicking on your profile picture and select a post.

2. In the comments section, swipe left on the desired comment.

3. Tap on the “+” icon that appears.

4. The comment will now appear as a sticker above the associated post and can be resized or repositioned.

5. Once your Story is ready, click on the bottom-right arrow and then select “Share.”

This new feature adds an interactive element to Instagram Stories, allowing users to showcase and highlight meaningful interactions and conversations with their audience. It provides a fresh way for creators and brands to engage with their followers and create a more immersive and dynamic storytelling experience.

With this latest addition, Instagram continues to evolve its platform, offering users new ways to express themselves and connect with their audience. Users can look forward to more interactive features in the future as social media platforms continue to adapt to changing user behaviors and preferences.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I highlight any comment in a dedicated Story?

A: Yes, you can highlight any comment on your posts swiping left on the desired comment.

Q: Can I resize or reposition the comment sticker in the Story?

A: Yes, once the comment appears as a sticker, you can resize or reposition it to your preference.

Q: Will this feature be available to all Instagram users?

A: Yes, the feature is currently being rolled out and is expected to be available to all Instagram users in the coming days.

Q: Does highlighting a comment in a dedicated Story notify the commenter?

A: No, highlighting a comment in a dedicated Story does not notify the commenter. It is a way for you to showcase and highlight interactions with your audience.

Q: Are there any other interactive features available in Instagram Stories?

A: Instagram offers various interactive features in Stories, such as polls, question stickers, and sliders, to engage with your audience and encourage interaction.