News Aggregator App Artifact Closes Down Despite Initial Success

After nearly a year of operation, the news aggregator app Artifact is shutting down. Co-founded Kevin Systrom and Mike Kreiger, who are best known for their role in creating Instagram, the app failed to generate sufficient market traction to justify continued investment. Systrom, the CEO of Nokto, Inc., the developer behind Artifact, admitted in a Medium post that tough decisions had to be made in the face of limited opportunity.

Artifact initially gained attention for its AI-powered features, including a Summaries Tool that allowed users to condense news stories into concise bullet points. The app utilized various styles, such as GenZ, Poem, and ELI5, to cater to different user preferences. Its innovative approach earned Artifact recognition, with Google Play Store honoring it as the best everyday essential app in 2023.

While the core news reading functionality of Artifact will remain accessible until the end of February, the ability to add new comments and posts will be disabled. Systrom clarified that the app’s small team lacked the resources to support the necessary moderation for user-generated content. However, existing posts will still be visible to users on their profiles.

In light of the app’s closure, Systrom emphasized the importance of allowing the community time to adapt. To streamline operations and maintain a positive user experience during the transition, the app’s complexity will be reduced.

Artifact’s closure serves as a reminder of the challenges faced startups and the need to make difficult decisions early on. Despite initial success, the app ultimately fell short in a highly competitive market. The discontinuation of Artifact leaves a gap that other news aggregation platforms may seek to fill with their own innovative solutions.