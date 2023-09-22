Kevin Systrom’s Artifact Aims to Improve News Consumption with AI

Kevin Systrom, the cofounder of Instagram, has made a comeback in the startup scene with his new venture called Artifact. Artifact is a mobile news aggregation app that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to create a personalized news reading experience.

Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, Systrom highlighted the problem of information consumption in today’s world, where recommendation algorithms play a dominant role in determining what individuals see on the internet. He believes that it is crucial to address this crisis and provide users with a trustworthy news experience.

Systrom, together with his former business partner Mike Krieger, is leading Artifact. The duo previously sold Instagram to Facebook in 2012 for $1 billion. However, they left the parent company in 2018 due to a disagreement with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding Instagram’s future.

With Artifact, Systrom aims to filter out clickbait headlines and deliver news articles that offer valuable information. The app utilizes machine learning algorithms to summarize articles, rewrite headlines to be more factual, and personalize news feeds based on users’ interests.

Artifact recently introduced a feature called “Links” that enables users to share interesting content in a dedicated tab. Algorithms then determine whether and how to distribute the content.

Systrom emphasizes the importance of leveling the playing field for news titles, ensuring that click-through rates are not artificially inflated exaggerated headlines. He believes that maintaining quality and integrity is essential to enhance the overall news consumption experience.

While news aggregation apps are not a novel concept in 2023, Artifact faces competition from established players such as Apple News and Google News, as well as emerging rivals like Techmeme and SmartNews. Nevertheless, Systrom believes that Artifact has the potential to succeed and expand beyond news if executed correctly.

Looking to the future, Systrom envisions content distribution via AI as the key. He believes that artificial intelligence should not be limited to short-form videos, news, or links and sees it as the future of content distribution.

Sources:

– TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 at Moscone Center, San Francisco

– Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch