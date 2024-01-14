Instagram’s Co-Founders Shut Down News App, Artifact, Citing Limited Market

In an unexpected turn of events, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the co-founders of Instagram, have made the decision to shut down their highly anticipated news app, Artifact, just shy of its one-year anniversary. While Systrom did not provide detailed reasons for this move, he mentioned in a Medium post that the market opportunity for the app wasn’t substantial enough to warrant further investment.

Artifact, known for its AI-focused features and interactive platform reminiscent of Reddit, gained significant attention thanks to its renowned founders and its unique approach to news consumption. The app’s features tailored for reporters, such as dedicated author pages, received widespread acclaim, earning it a notable presence in Apple and Google’s app stores.

While some users may be disappointed this news, Systrom assured them that the app’s core news reading features would remain accessible until the end of February. However, commenting and posting capabilities have been immediately disabled.

Although Systrom did not disclose his future endeavors, he hinted at a potential focus on a new project centered around artificial intelligence. In his blog post, he emphasized the transformative impact of AI on various aspects of our lives and expressed excitement about continuing to build new things.

Since its launch in January 2023, Artifact introduced a range of features powered AI, including article summaries and the ability to mark articles as clickbait and then rewrite them using AI. Sadly, the team of eight individuals working on Artifact will disband as Systrom explores new projects.

As fans bid farewell to Artifact, they have a few more weeks to enjoy the app’s features before it bids its final adieu to the digital realm.