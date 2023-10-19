Artifact App Expands to Include Favorite Places

Artifact, the personalized news aggregation app developed Instagram’s co-founders, is continuing to evolve from a news app into a comprehensive discovery engine. The latest addition to the app allows users to share their favorite places, such as restaurants, bars, and shops, with their friends.

This new feature transforms the nature of Artifact, enabling users to establish themselves as curators and build a following sharing not only news articles but also recommendations and thoughts on interesting locations. Users can easily share places accessing the posting feature on Artifact and pressing the plus “+ icon to add their own titles, text, and images.

The app has gradually expanded its capabilities since its launch in February 2023. Initially designed as a news app, it has incorporated organic and linked posts, demonstrating potential as a Twitter/X competitor. Last month, Artifact introduced generative AI tools to enhance user posts with attention-grabbing images.

In addition to user-generated content, AI powers Artifact’s recommendation engine and assists in rewriting clickbait headlines and summarizing news stories. The app’s AI summaries are now available within its in-app Safari web browser, allowing readers to obtain an overview of articles before reading them in detail. With features like commenting and saving articles, users can engage with content directly in the app or through Safari’s share extension.

Despite Artifact’s growth and expansion, its purpose remains somewhat ambiguous. While it aims to be a discovery engine, comparable to Flipboard or Pinterest, its lack of a specific focus may confuse users. The app currently has around 400,000 mobile app downloads since its launch.

As Artifact continues to develop, it remains to be seen whether it will fulfill its goal of becoming a go-to source for news, links, and content, or if it will gravitate towards a different niche in the crowded digital landscape.

Sources:

– Data.ai (market intelligence provider)