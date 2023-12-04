How Social Media Platforms Should Ensure Safety for the LGBTQI+ Community

It’s been 12 days since the tragic loss of Pranshu, a 16-year-old queer artist who took his own life. The comments section of his final Instagram post continues to overflow with hateful messages, demonstrating the ongoing hostility within society. Pranshu’s death has sparked conversations about the safety of the LGBTQI+ community on social media platforms and the urgent need for measures to be put in place.

The mainstream media’s limited coverage of Pranshu’s story reveals a stark reality – the queer community still struggles for visibility and acceptance even in the year 2023. This raises a critical question: How can social media platforms ensure the safety and well-being of LGBTQI+ individuals?

Artists within the queer community have faced tremendous challenges on platforms like Instagram, where hate and menacing comments prevail. Anwesh Sahoo, a queer visual artist, shares his experience of becoming desensitized to attacks over the years. However, witnessing the impact of hate on young queer individuals, such as Pranshu, is heart-wrenching for Anwesh.

The comments on Pranshu’s post following his death are evidence that hate knows no bounds. Anwesh rightly questions whether even death can quell the flames of hatred. As someone who has been on Instagram for almost a decade, Anwesh can only imagine the toll it takes on younger queer artists who face hate in their everyday lives.

Nishtha Berry, an advocate for the queer community and feminism, has also faced highs and lows on Instagram. While she acknowledges the platform’s potential to connect, express, and find one’s place in society, she is no stranger to threats and bullying. Berry recalls how her video, which aimed to address misogyny, was unfairly taken down, highlighting the platform’s ineffective approach in tackling bullies.

Cyberbullying and cyberstalking cases in India have risen 36% since the pandemic, with little data specifically tracking incidents against the queer community. This lack of information and resources further exacerbates the challenges faced LGBTQI+ individuals online.

Efforts to combat hate speech and harassment are outlined in guidelines set Meta, the parent company of Instagram. However, queer artists believe these guidelines fall short in practice, as hateful comments often go unaddressed even after being reported. The recent Social Media Safety Index report GLAAD indicates that major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter, have received low or failing scores in safeguarding LGBTQI+ users.

In conclusion, social media platforms must take immediate action to protect and support the LGBTQI+ community. This involves robust moderation systems capable of effectively addressing hate speech, cyberbullying, and harassment. Additionally, platforms should prioritize the visibility of queer voices and stories, creating an inclusive and safe digital space for all users.

FAQ

Q: How can social media platforms ensure the safety of the LGBTQI+ community?

A: Social media platforms can ensure the safety of the LGBTQI+ community implementing effective moderation systems to address hate speech and harassment. They should also prioritize the visibility and representation of queer voices.

Q: How has Instagram’s response been to hate comments and harassment against queer artists?

A: Despite guidelines against hate speech and harassment, many queer artists feel that Instagram has failed to adequately address hateful comments and accounts, even after reporting them.

Q: What is the current state of cyberbullying and cyberstalking against the queer community in India?

A: Cyberbullying and cyberstalking cases in India have increased 36% since the pandemic, but there is a lack of specific data tracking incidents against the queer community. This lack of information further compounds the challenges faced LGBTQI+ individuals online.