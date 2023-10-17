Instagram CEO: Managing Content Responsibly the “Biggest Safety Focus” during Israel-Hamas War

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri recently stated that the platform’s top priority in terms of safety is “managing content responsibly” in relation to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Mosseri acknowledged that Instagram is currently “getting pulled in a lot of directions at once.” This comes as Threads, a text-based competitor to Twitter owned Meta (formerly Facebook), has faced criticism for temporarily blocking search results for certain terms, including “Covid-19” and “long Covid.”

The decision to block these terms on Threads has drawn sharp criticism, prompting users to be directed to external websites instead. However, Mosseri assured users that this blocking is temporary and that the company is actively working to address the issue.

While Mosseri did not provide a specific timeline for when these Covid-related terms will be unblocked, he expressed confidence that a resolution will be reached within weeks or months. He emphasized that the primary focus at present is on managing content responsibly during the conflict in Israel.

In response to the ongoing conflict, Meta has taken steps to mitigate content on its platforms. They have established a special operations center staffed with experts fluent in Hebrew and Arabic. Additionally, more than 795,000 posts that violated content policies, including those related to graphic or violent content, hate speech, harassment, and the coordination of harm, have been removed or marked.

Moving forward, Mosseri acknowledged that there is still much important work to be done to improve the platform’s safety measures. The team at Instagram is actively working on deeper integrations, compliance with EU regulations, support for the Fediverse, trending features, and overall growth of Threads.

