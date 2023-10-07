Instagram CEO Says iPad App Not a Priority

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri recently addressed the question of whether Instagram will have a dedicated app for the iPad in the near future. Mosseri stated that he is currently not working on an iPad version of the app. While he acknowledged that having an iPad app could be beneficial at some point, he emphasized that there are other features that the team is focusing on.

The decision not to prioritize an Instagram app for the iPad is based on the smaller user base of the device compared to the iPhone. According to IDC data, Apple shipped over 42 million iPhones in the second quarter of 2023, while only 10 million iPads were shipped during the same period. This difference in user numbers has led some developers to exclude iPadOS from their plans.

Despite the smaller user base, Instagram’s parent company, Meta (formerly Facebook), has the resources to develop an iPad app, as evidenced the existence of an iPadOS version of the Facebook app. However, Mosseri has stated that the Instagram team is currently focused on other priorities.

The absence of an iPad app for Instagram also raises questions about Threads, Meta’s microblogging platform. Like Instagram, Threads does not have an iPadOS version, limiting its usability for iPad users. While there is a web version of Threads that works on desktops and tablets, it does not offer the same functionality as a native app.

It remains to be seen whether Meta will reconsider its stance on developing an Instagram app for the iPad in the future. Until then, iPad users will have to rely on alternative methods to access Instagram on their devices.

