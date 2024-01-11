Instagram Censors America First Policy Institute’s Account for Exposing Biden Administration’s Actions

Instagram recently made a controversial move deleting the account of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) without providing any explanation. The CEO of AFPI, Brooke Rollins, announced the ban on Twitter, stating that the account, known as a1policy, was permanently disabled. This action came just minutes after the organization appealed Instagram’s decision to suspend the account.

Rollins expressed her frustration, alleging that the ban took place after AFPI posted graphics highlighting the duplicity and double standards of the radical Left concerning Hunter Biden’s failure to honor a congressional subpoena. She added that the Left, when confronted with facts, resorts to silencing and censoring those who disagree with them.

The AFPI’s Instagram account had a significant following of 39,000 users. In response to the ban, the organization quickly created a new account, a1policy2.0, to continue sharing their content and message.

Conservatives were quick to express their outrage at Instagram’s decision, citing it as another instance of Big Tech censorship. The Media Research Center, which has extensively documented such cases, reported that there have been over 6,000 documented instances of political censorship.

The incident has sparked calls for consequences to be imposed on Big Tech companies that engage in such censorship. Kara Frederick, the director of the Tech Policy Center at The Heritage Foundation, believes that these companies should be held accountable for violating free speech and stifling constitutionally protected opinions.

The Daily Signal reached out to Instagram for an explanation but did not receive a response. Meanwhile, Rollins has vowed to take legal action against Meta, Instagram’s parent company, in response to the ban.

Government-tech censorship is expected to be a crucial issue leading up to the 2024 election. It is evident that social media platforms have a significant influence on public opinion, making it essential to ensure transparency and fairness in their content moderation policies.