Instagram and Facebook users are claiming that their posts depicting the devastation caused a hospital bombing in Gaza City are being suppressed. The al-Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip was hit an explosion during the ongoing 10-day bombing campaign Israel. Footage of the attack, showing the flaming exterior of the hospital and the casualties, including children, quickly surfaced on social media. While the Palestinian Ministry of Health blames Israel for the explosion, the Israeli military states that it was caused an errant rocket misfired Gaza-based militants.

Users attempting to share images of the attack on social media platforms owned Meta, such as Instagram and Facebook, claim that their posts are being censored. This alleged censorship of Palestinian users has escalated since the recent conflict began. Complaints include deleted posts, locked accounts, blocked searches, and other obstacles to sharing information about the Israeli bombardment and the situation on the ground in Gaza. Palestinian digital rights group 7amleh has documented hundreds of user complaints, far surpassing the levels seen during previous conflicts.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has attributed the censorship claims to technical glitches and bugs affecting the platforms. However, the pattern of censorship and the removal of posts depicting the hospital bombing raise concerns about the company’s moderation practices. Users who have successfully uploaded graphic imagery from the al-Ahli Hospital to Instagram suggest that the takedowns are not consistent and may be a result of outsourced human moderation and automated image-flagging software.

The suppression of posts depicting the hospital bombing raises questions about the role of social media companies in controlling the narrative during conflicts and the potential silencing of voices from marginalized communities.

Sources: The Intercept, Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli military