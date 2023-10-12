Social Media Giant Instagram Wins Ruling to Depose Australians in Trademark Dispute

In a recent ruling, Instagram LLC has won the right to depose two Australians via video conference as it opposes the registration of the trademark “Instagoods”. The decision was made the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, stating that Instagram showed good cause for an oral deposition.

The tribunal clarified that while Australian law prohibits foreign courts from directly taking evidence through video conferencing, this restriction does not apply to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. Since the discovery deposition takes place “outside the presence of the board”, it does not qualify as a court directly taking evidence.

This precedential opinion has significant implications for trademark disputes, as it paves the way for remote depositions in cases involving foreign parties. The ruling provides an efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional in-person depositions, especially in cross-border disputes.

Depositions play a critical role in trademark disputes as they allow parties to gather evidence and testimony from witnesses. By allowing video conferencing, the Tribunal ensures that the examination process remains fair and accessible, regardless of geographical limitations.

Instagram, owned Meta Platforms Inc., is determined to oppose the registration of the “Instagoods” trademark. While further details about the grounds for opposition are not provided in the source article, it is known that trademark disputes often arise when two parties claim ownership of similar or overlapping marks.

This ruling highlights the growing importance of remote communication and technology in legal proceedings. As advancements in video conferencing and online platforms continue to evolve, we can expect to see more cases leveraging these tools to conduct depositions and other crucial steps in trademark disputes.

