Instagram Faces Audio Issue with Older Videos, Fix on the Way

Instagram users who have been on the platform for the past decade may have noticed a strange glitch: older video posts are losing their audio. This issue has been reported several users, including those whose videos were uploaded in 2014 or earlier when Instagram first introduced video support. The videos continue to play, but the audio is completely missing. This bug affects both the Android and iOS apps, as well as the web version of Instagram.

Fortunately, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has acknowledged the problem and is actively working on a solution. However, no specific timeline has been given for when the audio might be restored to these old videos. This is frustrating for users who no longer have copies of their videos and are relying on Meta to fix the issue.

The Verge, a reputable tech publication, has also experienced the same issue with its staff members’ videos. They reached out to Meta for an update and were informed that the problem is known and being addressed. A spokesperson for Meta expressed apologies for the inconvenience caused and assured users that the bug is being resolved.

While it is still unclear what caused this audio glitch, the fact that Meta is actively working on a fix is reassuring. Instagram users affected this issue will have to wait patiently for the audio to be restored to their beloved old videos. In the meantime, it serves as a reminder to back up important content, as unforeseen glitches can occur even on well-established platforms like Instagram.