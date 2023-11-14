New Instagram Feature: Monetize Your Close Friends Circle

Instagram is introducing an expanded Close Friends feature that will revolutionize the way users connect and monetize their content. In addition to sharing stories, users can now exclusively share main feed posts and reels with their select group of Close Friends. This exciting update allows for more authentic and personal connections on the platform.

To share a post or reel with their Close Friends, users simply tap the “audience” menu and choose their Close Friends list. Once the post appears in their Close Friends’ feeds, it will be marked with a distinctive green star icon, making it easily recognizable. This is similar to how Close Friends stories are denoted with a green ring, creating a seamless and familiar experience for users.

Regardless of the type of content shared, whether it’s stories, reels, feed posts, or notes, the Close Friends list remains consistent. This means that users can foster meaningful connections and interaction with their Close Friends across all types of posts. When someone responds to a story, it functions like a private direct message. However, likes and comments on Close Friends’ posts and reels will be visible to others in the Close Friends circle, encouraging engagement and conversation within the group.

The expansion of the Close Friends feature comes at an opportune time, as other platforms such as X have discontinued similar features. Instagram recognizes the importance of creating a pressure-free space for users to connect with those who matter most. In their official announcement, Instagram stated, “We hope this opens up more ways to be your most authentic self on Instagram while having more choices over who sees your content.”

Moreover, this update presents an exciting opportunity for creators to monetize their exclusive Instagram content within their Close Friends circle. Creators can now explore additional revenue streams beyond third-party apps, potentially earning from their loyal audience who values their exclusive content.

With this new feature, Instagram continues to evolve and cater to the changing needs and desires of its users. The Close Friends expansion not only enhances user experience but also empowers creators to monetize their content, fostering a more vibrant and engaged community on the platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Close Friends feature on Instagram?

The Close Friends feature on Instagram allows users to share stories, main feed posts, and reels exclusively with a select group of people rather than all of their followers.

How can I share posts and reels with my Close Friends?

To share a post or reel with your Close Friends, tap the “audience” menu before sharing and select your Close Friends list. Your content will then appear in their feeds with a distinctive green star icon.

Will my Close Friends list be consistent across different types of posts?

Yes, your Close Friends list remains consistent for all types of posts, including stories, reels, feed posts, and notes.

Who can see likes and comments on Close Friends’ posts and reels?

Likes and comments on Close Friends’ posts and reels are visible to others in the Close Friends circle, creating a space for engagement and conversation within the group.

How can creators monetize their exclusive Instagram content?

Creators now have the potential to monetize their exclusive Instagram content within their Close Friends circle. This presents an exciting opportunity to earn revenue from their dedicated audience who values their exclusive content.