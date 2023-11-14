Instagram’s Close Friends Feature Expands, Providing New Opportunities for Users

Instagram is expanding its Close Friends feature, allowing users to share not only stories but also main feed posts and reels exclusively with their select group of Close Friends. This new feature aims to give users more control over who sees their content, enhancing their ability to be their most authentic selves on the platform.

To utilize this feature, users can simply tap on the “audience” menu before sharing a post or reel and select their Close Friends list. Once shared, the content will appear in the Close Friends’ feeds, marked with a green star icon. This distinctive marker ensures that the content stands out and is easily identifiable.

Interestingly, the Close Friends list remains consistent across various types of posts such as stories, reels, feed posts, or notes. When interacting with Close Friends’ stories, replies function like direct messages, maintaining privacy between the sender and the poster. However, likes and comments on someone’s Close Friends post or reel are visible to others in the Close Friends circle.

This expansion of the Close Friends feature comes at an opportune time, coinciding with the discontinuation of a similar feature called Circles a competing platform. As new social apps like BeReal gain popularity, established platforms like Instagram are striving to meet users’ demands for authenticity.

Instagram emphasizes that Close Friends is already perceived as a pressure-free space for connecting with close contacts. The expanded feature is intended to provide users with even more choices and control over their content’s visibility, giving them the freedom to share more genuinely with the people who matter most to them.

Moreover, this development presents an exciting opportunity for creators on Instagram. While some already use third-party apps to monetize their Close Friends stories, the expansion of the Close Friends feature opens up new avenues for creators to monetize their exclusive Instagram content more broadly.

In summary, Instagram’s expansion of the Close Friends feature offers users greater flexibility in curating their audience and fostering authentic connections online. The new opportunity for creators to monetize their content further enhances the platform’s appeal to a diverse range of users.

