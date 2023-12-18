Instagram Introduces Customizable Templates for Stories

Instagram continues to enhance the user experience introducing new features, with the latest addition being ‘Add Yours’ templates. This feature allows users to create custom templates for their stories, enabling them to pin GIFs, text, and more.

The ‘Add Yours’ templates feature is an expansion of the popular sticker that Instagram introduced a couple of years ago. It provides users with the option to personalize their stories adding various elements such as GIFs, text, and images from their phone gallery. Once the desired elements are added, users can include the ‘Add Yours templates’ sticker, available in the image and GIF selection section, to create their custom template.

The uniqueness of this feature lies in its ability to allow other users to engage with the template without altering the original design. While users cannot modify the original template, they can add their own touch to it, ultimately making the template more versatile and interactive.

The ‘Add Yours’ templates feature is now available globally, although it may be rolled out in stages. If you haven’t received the update yet, try updating your Instagram app or be patient, as it could be a gradual release.

This new feature demonstrates Instagram’s commitment to providing innovative options for users to express their creativity. By allowing customization and interaction, Instagram aims to further enhance the storytelling experience on the platform.

As Instagram continues to evolve and introduce new features, it remains a popular choice among users who enjoy sharing their stories in unique and engaging ways. With ‘Add Yours’ templates, users can unleash their creativity and make their stories stand out from the crowd.