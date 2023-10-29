Fashion Retailer Justyfy Clothing Under Fire for Failure to Deliver Paid Item

An Abeokuta-based lawyer recently encountered a frustrating experience with Justyfy Clothing, an Instagram fashion retailer. The lawyer, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed disappointment when an item she had purchased and paid N64,000 for in November failed to be delivered.

Despite multiple attempts to contact Justyfy Clothing, the lawyer received no response from the fashion retailer. The item in question was a suit and a few pairs of trousers that were intended for an event on November 26.

In the weeks leading up to the event, the lawyer had reminded Justyfy Clothing of the delivery date. However, the retailer repeatedly assured her that the items would be delivered November 25, a promise that was not fulfilled.

Stating her frustration, the lawyer mentioned that Justyfy Clothing initially informed her that the suit was ready. However, when she requested it to be sent while she waited for the remaining items, the retailer failed to do so. As the event date approached, the retailer stopped responding to her calls, leaving her no option but to purchase the required attire from another vendor at a higher price.

Following the event, the lawyer expected an explanation or an apology from Justyfy Clothing, but received none. It was only after one week when she called them out on Instagram that they started reaching out to her. At that point, the owner of Justyfy Clothing insisted that the lawyer accept the clothing, but she declined due to the severe disappointment experienced.

The retailer mentioned that they would issue a refund once they had the funds to do so, but since then, there has been no further communication from Justyfy Clothing.

When attempts were made to contact Justyfy Clothing FIJ, their phone line was switched off, and messages sent to them remained unanswered.

