New Instagram Filters Give Users a Bird’s-Eye View of Endangered Species

The latest trend on social media is taking a flight of fancy as new Instagram filters allow users to transform themselves into some of the UK’s most threatened bird species. In an effort to raise awareness about the plight of these endangered animals, artist Hanna Tuulikki has created augmented reality filters inspired the work of renowned wood engraver and naturalist Thomas Bewick.

Each filter not only changes the user’s appearance but also incorporates the distinct sound of the bird’s call, merging it with a protest chant to symbolize the need for action. The aim is to draw attention to the devastating loss of biodiversity that is currently unfolding. By imagining how Bewick might respond to these challenges in today’s world, Tuulikki hopes to inspire people to advocate for the protection of endangered birds and their habitats.

Working in collaboration with digital artists Saturn Akin and MV Brown, Tuulikki has created five unique filters, each with its own accompanying audio. These filters will be progressively released throughout the next week as part of the Avi-Alarm project, which is funded the Arts and Humanities Research Council and led Newcastle University.

This innovative project not only showcases the intersection between art and technology but also highlights the urgent need to address environmental concerns. By merging the beauty of nature with the power of social media, Tuulikki’s Instagram filters bring attention to the delicate balance between humans and the natural world we often take for granted.

So, the next time you scroll through your Instagram feed, don’t be surprised if you come across the captivating images and sounds of the capercaillie, curlew, puffin, lapwing, or mistle thrush. These filters serve as a reminder that the preservation of our planet’s diverse wildlife is not only crucial but also achievable if we take action now.

FAQ

1. What are Instagram filters?

Instagram filters are digital effects or overlays that can be applied to photos or videos uploaded to the Instagram platform. These filters alter the appearance of the content modifying colors, tones, and other visual elements.

2. Why are these filters important?

These filters are designed to raise awareness about endangered bird species and the need for conservation efforts. By allowing users to virtually transform into these birds and experience their unique sounds, the filters aim to create a deeper connection between people and nature.

3. Who created these filters?

The filters were created artist Hanna Tuulikki in collaboration with digital artists Saturn Akin and MV Brown. Together, they have combined art, technology, and environmental conservation to deliver a powerful message through social media.

4. What is the Avi-Alarm project?

The Avi-Alarm project is part of the Arts and Humanities Research Council-funded initiative called On-Site/Off-Site, led Newcastle University. The project aims to explore the intersection between art, technology, and environmental issues, with a specific focus on endangered bird species.

5. How can I get these Instagram filters?

The filters will be released gradually over the next week on Instagram. Keep an eye out for Hanna Tuulikki’s posts or search for the dedicated hashtags associated with the Avi-Alarm project to find and use the filters on your own Instagram stories and posts.