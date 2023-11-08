Instagram Upgrading Messaging Experience with New Read Receipt Feature

Instagram, the popular photo and video-sharing platform, is set to enhance its messaging features introducing a new read receipt feature. This feature, similar to the one found in messaging apps like WhatsApp, will allow users to disable read receipts on Instagram DMs.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, Instagram’s parent company, confirmed the release of the upcoming feature. While the exact launch date has not been announced yet, Zuckerberg stated that the feature is currently undergoing testing and will be introduced to the platform in the near future.

The read receipt feature will provide users with the option to prevent the platform from notifying others when they have read or seen their messages. This will be particularly beneficial for those who unintentionally leave messages unread or forget to respond promptly.

However, it’s important to note that if the read receipts feature is not turned off and the Vanish mode is used instead, the other person will still be able to see if their messages have been viewed.

In addition to the read receipt feature, Instagram is also reportedly working on adding the option to include song lyrics in Instagram Reels, similar to how it can be done in stories. Users will be able to select a song while editing their Reels and add the corresponding lyrics swiping left.

While an official release date has not been announced, users can expect these new features to be added to the platform in the coming months.

FAQ

1. What is the read receipt feature on Instagram?

The read receipt feature on Instagram allows users to disable the notification that informs others when they have read or seen their messages.

2. Can I still see if someone has read my message if they have turned off read receipts?

No, if someone has turned off read receipts, you will not be able to see if they have read or seen your message.

3. When will the read receipt feature be available on Instagram?

The exact release date has not been announced, but according to Mark Zuckerberg, the feature is currently being tested and will be introduced soon.

4. Will the read receipt feature work in Vanish mode?

No, if the read receipt feature is not turned off and Vanish mode is used instead, the other person will still be able to see if their messages have been viewed.