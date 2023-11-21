The Dangers of Unregulated Beauty Procedures: A Tragic Reminder

A young mother tragically passed away just weeks after receiving a “botched” lip filler procedure from an Instagram beautician. The 28-year-old woman, known as Dilber, died after experiencing severe headaches and was admitted to the hospital where she suffered heart failure and eventually passed away. Her family has accused the medical professionals of negligence, while the hospital claims there were indications of a devastating autoimmune disease.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with unregulated beauty procedures and the risks of seeking treatments from unqualified individuals. Dilber’s decision to visit an unlicensed beautician who operated solely through social media platforms ultimately led to her untimely death.

The lack of regulation and oversight in the beauty industry allows unqualified individuals to perform procedures that should only be carried out trained medical professionals. Dermal fillers, such as the ones used in Dilber’s case, are considered medical devices in Europe but do not undergo the same rigorous clinical trials as prescription medications. This loophole enables unscrupulous practitioners to administer treatments without proper training or expertise.

In the United Kingdom, there is a growing call for stricter regulations regarding the use of dermal fillers. Experts and lawmakers have advocated for classifying these treatments as prescription-only, ensuring that only qualified individuals can administer them. Such measures would help mitigate the risks associated with unregulated procedures and protect the public from potential harm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How dangerous are unregulated beauty procedures?

A: Unregulated beauty procedures can be extremely dangerous as they are often performed individuals without proper training or qualifications. This puts individuals at risk of complications, infections, and in severe cases, even death.

Q: What can be done to prevent such incidents?

A: To prevent tragedies like the one experienced Dilber, it is crucial to establish stricter regulations in the beauty industry. This includes classifying certain treatments as prescription-only, requiring that they be administered qualified medical professionals.

Q: What should individuals look for when seeking beauty treatments?

A: Individuals should always prioritize their safety choosing licensed practitioners who have the necessary qualifications and training. It is essential to research the professional’s credentials, read reviews, and ask for recommendations from trusted sources before undergoing any beauty procedure.

