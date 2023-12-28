Instagram Suspends Activist’s Account Amidst Calls for Palestine

Popular writer and activist Shaun King has recently claimed that his Instagram account was suspended due to his vocal support for Palestine during the ongoing conflict with Israel.

King, who boasts a following of over six million on the platform, voiced his frustration over Instagram’s decision to ban him for advocating for Palestinian rights and dignity. Taking to Facebook on Monday, he expressed concerns about Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, allegedly tracking his IP address and censoring his statements.

In his Facebook post, King stressed his unwavering commitment to speaking out against the ongoing genocide and war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank. He firmly believes that such atrocities should never be downplayed or ignored.

Moreover, King has been actively using his social media platforms to shed light on the destruction in the Gaza Strip and call for an end to Israel’s brutal offensive against the territory. Since October 7, he has shared numerous pro-Palestine posts, showcasing the devastating impact of the conflict.

This is not the first time Meta has faced criticism for removing pro-Palestinian content and accounts, raising concerns about social media censorship. As Israel’s assault on Gaza resulted in over 20,900 deaths and the displacement of most of the population, questions surrounding freedom of expression and the balance of narratives continue to emerge.

As King vows to take all necessary measures to regain access to Instagram, his suspension highlights the ongoing battle for online expression in support of Palestine.