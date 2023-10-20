Instagram Accused of Translating Palestinian Bios as “Terrorist”

Instagram and its parent company Meta are under scrutiny once again for alleged bias, this time involving the auto-translation of Arabic words in Palestinian bios as “terrorist”. The issue came to light when some users with the Palestinian flag or the Arabic phrase “Alhamdulillah” in their bios noticed the mistranslation. This incident was first reported 404media.

One TikTok user, @ytkingkhan, demonstrated the problem showing his Instagram bio, which contained the word “Palestinian” and the flag emoji. Upon clicking the translation, it read, “Praise be to God, Palestinian terrorists are fighting for their freedom”.

Meta apologized for the issue and claimed that it has been resolved. However, the company did not provide an explanation for why the mistranslations occurred. According to Instagram, translations are generated automatically.

This is not the first time Meta has faced accusations of bias or suppression. Since 2021, the company has been criticized for various incidents of censoring Palestinian voices on its platform. The digital rights nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) described these actions as “unprecedented” and “systemic”.

In response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Meta stated that it is closely monitoring its platforms and removing violent or disturbing content related to the war. The company emphasized that it does not intentionally suppress any voices.

It remains to be seen how Instagram and Meta will address these allegations of bias. As users express frustration and outrage over this latest incident, the impact of such mistranslations on the perception of Palestinian voices on social media continues to be a pressing issue.

Sources:

– 404media

– Mashable

– Electronic Frontier Foundation