Instagram Apologizes for Auto-Translation Mishap in Palestinian Bios

Instagram recently faced backlash when users reported that bios containing the term “Palestinian” and the Arabic phrase “Alhamdulillah” were auto-translated to say “Palestinian terrorists are fighting for their freedom.” This incident sparked outrage and accusations against Meta, the parent company of Instagram.

A Meta spokesperson apologized for the mishap, stating that they fixed the problem promptly after it was reported. They assured users that the issue no longer occurs on their accounts. The problem was initially brought to attention 404 Media and quickly gained attention on social media.

One TikTok user, known as “Khan Man,” shared his personal experience with the auto-translation bug. When he tried to see the translation of his Instagram bio, the inappropriate translation appeared. This raised concerns about the accuracy and sensitivity of Instagram’s translation feature.

Additionally, there have been allegations that Meta has been shadow banning users who mention Palestine on their platforms. These accusations further fueled the controversy surrounding Instagram’s handling of sensitive political topics.

In response to the allegations, Meta denied deliberately suppressing voices and explained that they have implemented measures to address harmful content on their platforms. They reassured users that they have established a special operations center with experts fluent in Arabic and Hebrew to handle content related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Meta claims to have the largest third-party fact-checking network among social media platforms. However, they acknowledge that mistakes in content moderation can occur. To address this, they have an appeals process in place for users who disagree with a decision.

While the auto-translation mishap has been resolved, it highlights the challenges faced social media platforms in ensuring accurate and respectful translations. It also raises questions about content moderation and the role of technology in handling sensitive political issues.

