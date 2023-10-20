Meta Apologizes for Translation Bug That Inserted “terrorist” into Palestinian Instagram Users’ Bios

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has issued an apology after a translation bug caused the word “terrorist” to be inserted into the profile bios of some Palestinian Instagram users. The bug is said to have occurred during the auto-translation process. Users whose profiles included the word “Palestinian” written in English, the Palestinian flag emoji, and the Arabic phrase “alhamdulillah” were affected the issue. When auto-translated into English, the phrase read: “Praise be to god, Palestinian terrorists are fighting for their freedom.”

The issue was first reported 404media and gained attention after a TikTok user highlighted the problem, noting that different word combinations still translated to “terrorist.” After the video went public, Instagram quickly resolved the issue, and the auto-translation now reads: “Thank God.”

A spokesperson for Meta expressed their sincere apologies for the incident and confirmed that the issue had been fixed earlier in the week. However, critics argue that there has been a lack of transparency from Meta regarding how this error was allowed to occur. Fahad Ali, a Palestinian and secretary of Electronic Frontiers Australia, raised concerns about digital biases and urged Meta to clarify the source of such biases and how they will be addressed.

This translation bug is not the first controversy involving Meta and its platforms. During the Israel-Hamas war, Meta faced accusations of censoring posts in support of Palestine. The company denied these claims, stating that it had implemented measures to address harmful content without suppressing anyone’s voice. However, there have been reports of posts and accounts related to Palestine being shadow-banned or demoted in reach.

While Meta acknowledges that errors can occur in content moderation, it encourages users to appeal against any incorrect censorship. Some Palestinians believe that their voices are disproportionately affected automated moderation, leading to accounts being targeted or shut down. Meta is urged to provide greater transparency regarding its moderation policies to address these concerns.

Source: The Guardian Australia (no URL)