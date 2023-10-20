Instagram Apologizes for Translation Error in Palestinian Users’ Bios

In a recent incident, Instagram, owned Meta (formerly Facebook), has apologized for an automatic translation error that inserted the word “terrorist” into some Palestinian users’ profile bios. The issue was first highlighted TikTok user ytkingkhan, who tested a phrase on his Instagram account and found it translated to “Palestinian terrorists [Palestinian flag emoji] Praise be to Allah.” This translation occurred in bios that contained the word “Palestinian” followed the Palestinian flag emoji and the Arabic phrase “Alhamdulillah” (which means “Praise be to God”).

Meta promptly addressed the issue, stating that they had fixed the problem causing the inappropriate translations. In their apology statement, they expressed sincere regret for the incident. Meta further elaborated that they have taken several measures since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict to tackle the spread of harmful and potentially harmful content on their platforms.

The company clarified that it does not intentionally suppress anyone’s voice and emphasized their policy of not allowing content that praises Hamas, which they consider a “dangerous organization,” or violent and graphic material. However, they acknowledged that mistakes can happen and encouraged users to utilize their appeals process if they believe a wrong decision has been made.

Additionally, Meta addressed another issue related to Instagram stories, where reshares and feed posts were not appearing correctly, leading to a significant reduction in reach. They stated that this problem was not specific to posts about Israel and Gaza.

In response to these incidents and the broader concerns regarding the spread of terrorist content, hate speech, and disinformation, the European Union has formally requested TikTok and Meta to explain the measures they have implemented to reduce and curb such content on their platforms. The EU is seeking information on how these companies are complying with new digital rules aimed at cleaning up online platforms.

The proliferation of death and destruction images, along with the dissemination of false claims and misrepresentation of videos from other events, has inundated social media platforms. The EU’s request for transparency underscores the importance of addressing these concerns and ensuring the responsible use of digital platforms.

