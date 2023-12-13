Instagram Introduces New Safety Tools to Protect Users from Unwanted Interactions

Instagram recently announced the launch of innovative safety tools designed to safeguard creators from unwanted interactions on the platform. These new tools, set to be rolled out over the next few weeks, will focus on proactive solutions and utilize improved spam detection capabilities.

The social media giant has invested heavily in enhancing its ability to identify and combat spam across various elements such as comments, tags, story views, and fake followers. With automated detection, creators will be able to manage fake followers and spam in bulk, streamlining the moderation process and saving time.

Instagram understands the importance of engagement for creators, but recognizes the negative impact of having to constantly delete spammy comments or remove fake accounts. The introduction of a new tab labeled “Potential spam” will allow users to conveniently delete follow requests in bulk, accept or reject them individually, or set them to be automatically deleted after 30 days. Notably, the accounts being removed will not be notified of their removal from the follower list.

Furthermore, Instagram aims to filter potential bots and spam accounts from existing followers directing them to a separate inbox. The platform also restricts posts detected as spam from tagging accounts until approved the user. Advanced Comment Filtering will enable Instagram to hide offensive or spam comments, offering an improved user experience.

In a bid to prevent unintentional spamming, creators will receive in-app notifications if their content is deemed policy-violating or not suitable to be recommended to non-followers. This feature allows creators to review and make necessary changes or remove the content.

While these safety tools are promising, it is essential to acknowledge the challenges that come with spam filtering. Instagram faced criticism in 2020 when its anti-spam filter wrongly blocked numerous posts related to the Black Lives Matter movement. Nonetheless, these new tools demonstrate Instagram’s commitment to tackling harassment and spam on its platform.

By implementing proactive solutions and empowering creators with efficient moderation tools, Instagram strives to create a safer and more enjoyable environment for its users.