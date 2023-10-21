Instagram Introduces New Features Targeted at GenZ

Instagram celebrated its anniversary on October 6 and in light of its continued growth, the popular app plans to launch new features aimed at appealing to Generation Z. In an effort to boost creativity and enhance content sharing, Instagram will soon begin testing these features.

One of the upcoming features is Birthday reminders. While users already have the option to celebrate birthdays on the app, this new feature will enable users to help their friends remember their special day adding pictures or effects, like confetti, to their profile picture.

Another feature that Instagram is introducing is the ability to add notes. Users will now have the option to either record an audio note or a selfie video note. Notes have gained popularity on the app as they allow users to share updates quickly. This feature will be accessible in the DM section at the top of the messages. Audio Notes will enable users to make voice recordings as notes, while Selfie Video Notes will allow for easy recording of short videos as notes for 24 hours.

Additionally, Instagram is fulfilling a highly anticipated request introducing Multiple Lists in Stories. Previously, users could only create a list of Close Friends with whom they wanted to share Stories. With this new feature, users can now create multiple lists, such as one for university friends and another for office buddies. This will enable users to choose who can view specific stories more easily.

These new features are designed to cater to the creative expression and content sharing needs of Generation Z on Instagram. With the upcoming tests, Instagram aims to provide users with more options and enhance their overall experience on the app.

– Definitions: “Generation Z” refers to the demographic cohort born between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s.