Social Media Apps Becoming a Haven for Unscrupulous Puppy Sellers, Warns Kennel Club

Social media apps like Instagram and TikTok have become a breeding ground for unscrupulous puppy sellers, according to the Kennel Club. The charity has reported that the online deception of well-meaning pet owners is driving up demand for cute-looking puppies, leading to an increase in breeding practices that exacerbate the inherent health problems of certain breeds.

The Kennel Club’s analysis has found that half of all dog purchases are now influenced content seen on social media. This has resulted in unscrupulous puppy farms taking advantage of digital fads to deceive unsuspecting buyers, leading to poor conditions, breeding malpractice, and ultimately, the death or sickness of a quarter of all dogs sold on social media platforms.

The rise in social media pet purchases can be attributed in part to the COVID-19 lockdowns, which made in-person visits to breeders difficult. Furthermore, the allure of cute puppy pictures on Instagram and TikTok has made it easier for rogue breeders to access a large market with limited scrutiny.

The Kennel Club has launched the “Puppywise” campaign to educate potential buyers on responsible breeder practices. They advise potential owners to insist on seeing the puppies with their mother and in their home environment, ideally more than once. Asking for documentation, receipts, and health records can also help identify rogue sellers.

Christopher Purvis, who purchased a puppy online, experienced the consequences of falling into the trap of an unscrupulous breeder. The breeder brought the dog to him without Mr. Purvis having seen it beforehand. The puppy appeared skinny and undersized, and it soon became clear that vaccination records were “forgotten” the seller. The dog’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and it took several weeks of veterinary care for him to recover.

More than half of social media dog seekers admitted that cuteness was their main motivation for getting a pet, with one in four doing only two hours of research. This lack of due diligence makes them vulnerable to falling prey to puppy farms.

While platforms like Instagram and TikTok have stated that they prohibit the sale of animals and remove such content, it remains a challenge to entirely eliminate the presence of these unscrupulous sellers on these platforms.

Sources:

– The Telegraph: [Insert URL]

– Kennel Club: [Insert URL]