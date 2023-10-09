Fifteen First Nations Social Media Creators Selected for Instagram and Screen Australia Program

Fifteen emerging First Nations social media talents in Australia have been chosen for the third edition of the First Nations Creator Program, a collaboration between Instagram and Screen Australia’s First Nations Department. This program aims to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander content creators and provide them with long-term career opportunities in digital content creation.

The selected recipients of the 2023 First Nations Creator Program include Bree Buttenshaw, Brooke Scobie, George Coles, Jayden Oakley, Katerina Roe, Kylan Ambrum, Matilda Langford, Molly Hunt, Nartarsha Bamblett, Olive Snell, Royston Sagigi-Baira, Samuel Savage/Tainga Toa, Sené Maluwapi, Shania Watson, and Tibian Wyles.

The program offers training sessions and workshops on various topics such as Reels best practices, Metaverse technologies, business-building, Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Copyright Property, and optimized finances. These sessions, which take place on 18-19 October, provide talented individuals with mentored guidance and collaborative learning opportunities.

In addition to the training, the creators will receive production funding to help establish their platforms and grow their Instagram accounts. They will also have the opportunity to connect with industry experts, including representatives from Instagram and Screen Australia, as well as leading First Nations creatives such as Isaac Compton and previous program participants.

The program aims to amplify diverse voices on Instagram and empower First Nations creators to build their brands and online communities. It equips them with the necessary tools and information to succeed in the digital content creation industry.

“We’re really proud to see this program thrive in its third year. Amplifying diverse voices on Instagram is really important to us,” said Kirsty Wilson, Creator Partnerships Lead, Meta Australia and New Zealand. “This Program aims to equip these talented individuals with the information and tools they need to grow their online communities and build their brands and careers. We can’t wait to see them continue to flourish.”

“We are incredibly impressed with this year’s cohort of First Nations creators and excited to see the positive impact this program will have on each of the recipient’s careers,” said Angela Bates, Head of First Nations, Screen Australia. “Congratulations to the 2023 recipients!”

Sources:

– No URLs provided.